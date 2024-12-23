Insurance Fraudster Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison

In December 2016, on four occasions, McNabb hit victims with his vehicle and filed insurance claims for those collisions. He did not repair his car, pocketed the repair money, and falsely claimed that the preexisting damage resulted from the collisions. He was found guilty of filing false auto insurance claims and multiple insurance claims for the same collision.

In his second scheme, from September 2015 through November 2019, McNabb committed fraud upon the Kern County Superior Court. He filed false documents in lawsuits that he initiated in the court. In nine small claims court cases, McNabb purposely failed to notify the people he was suing. He then claimed in the court filings that his victims were properly served. As a result, he could argue his case in court without letting the other victims present their side of the story.

McNabb generally won judgments and then tried to enforce those judgments against his victims. He defrauded 15 victims and one business through his misconduct.

District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer stated, “McNabb exploited multiple victims and attempted to deceive the court in a calculated scheme of fraud. Today, his days of manipulation are over as justice prevails.”