    Insurance Fraudster Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison

    Dec. 23, 2024
    He defrauded 15 victims and one business through his misconduct.
    Kern County Sheriff's Office
    Kern County Sheriff Cruiser

    Jacob McNabb, 33, of Bakersfield, California, has been sentenced to 16 years and four months in prison after being found guilty of 15 felony counts, including insurance fraud, identity theft, and perjury, according to multiple news outlets, on December 19.

    According to a press release from the Kern County District Attorney's Office, McNabb’s convictions stem from two separate schemes. 

    The Kern County District Attorney's Office
    Jacob McNabb, 33, of Bakersfield, California.
    In December 2016, on four occasions, McNabb hit victims with his vehicle and filed insurance claims for those collisions. He did not repair his car, pocketed the repair money, and falsely claimed that the preexisting damage resulted from the collisions. He was found guilty of filing false auto insurance claims and multiple insurance claims for the same collision.

    In his second scheme, from September 2015 through November 2019, McNabb committed fraud upon the Kern County Superior Court. He filed false documents in lawsuits that he initiated in the court. In nine small claims court cases, McNabb purposely failed to notify the people he was suing. He then claimed in the court filings that his victims were properly served. As a result, he could argue his case in court without letting the other victims present their side of the story.

    McNabb generally won judgments and then tried to enforce those judgments against his victims. He defrauded 15 victims and one business through his misconduct.

    District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer stated, “McNabb exploited multiple victims and attempted to deceive the court in a calculated scheme of fraud. Today, his days of manipulation are over as justice prevails.”

    About the Author

    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa | Associate Editor

    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa is associate editor at FenderBender and ABRN. He has a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and has covered various beats beyond collision repair news such as politics, education, sports, and religion. His first car was a silver 2009 Chrysler Sebring which he nicknamed the Enterprise because he’s a Star Trek fan. He now drives a 2014 Jeep Cherokee in order to tolerate Minnesota winters.

