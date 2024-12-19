CARSTAR Highlights Locations for Consistent 5-Star Ratings

Since switching to the CARSTAR brand in September 2023, the Kerikorian brothers, Robert and Varag, have quickly established themselves as premier collision repair facilities in Los Angeles. Both of their locations, CARSTAR Glenoaks Collision Center Eagle Rock and CARSTAR Glenoaks Collision Center Glendale, consistently receive 5-star ratings, thanks to a commitment to customer service and high-quality repairs.

“At the heart of our operations is the philosophy that ‘the customer is always right.’ We prioritize customer happiness and ensure that every client feels valued and cared for throughout their experience,” said Robert Kerikorian, owner of CARSTAR Glenoaks Collision Center Eagle Rock and CARSTAR Glenoaks Collision Center Glendale. “As we continue to grow, our commitment to excellence will remain our top priority, ensuring that every customer leaves happy and confident in our services.”

A welcoming environment and transparent communication are key for the locations. From the moment customers walk through the door, the team strives to create a friendly atmosphere. Simple gestures, such as offering coffee and water, combined with prompt service, make a significant difference in their overall experience. They employ various communication methods, such as text, messaging, and phone calls, to keep customers informed throughout the repair process. Their goal is to provide updates at key stages: upon drop-off, during the repair, and before pickup, ensuring clarity and trust.

The duo also recognizes the power of online reviews in shaping their reputation. Positive feedback on platforms such as Carwise directly translates to better visibility and credibility on Google Reviews, reinforcing the importance of exceptional customer service. Although complaints are rare, they address any issues swiftly. By bringing customers in to discuss their concerns, they demonstrate a commitment to resolving problems and maintaining a positive reputation.

When it comes to service and quality, both locations cover all aspects of collision repair and use the latest technology. One of their offerings includes specialized services for electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids, which are 20 to 30 percent of their customers. With a significant percentage of their surrounding areas driving these vehicles, they’ve integrated in-house calibration and mechanical repairs to enhance customer satisfaction. Their use of state-of-the-art technology, including 3D measuring systems and the latest equipment, enhances the precision and quality of their repairs, contributing to higher customer satisfaction.

To ensure consistency and quality repairs, the team invests in their technicians’ professional development through personalized training, such as I-CAR. Their management team is also fully trained to ensure consistent, high-quality repairs, utilizing standardized procedures to maintain excellence.

The success of CARSTAR Glenoaks Collision Center Eagle Rock and CARSTAR Glenoaks Collision Center Glendale in maintaining 5-star ratings is a direct result of Robert and Varag Kerikorian’s unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, high-quality repairs, and effective communication.