Minnesota Abra MSO Hosts Teachers for ‘Career Crawl’

Abra Princeton, owned by Kedrick Johnson and part of the KLST Abra franchise (Abra St. Cloud, Abra Cloquet, Abra Elk River, Abra Duluth, Abra Princeton, Abra Auto Glass Minnesota and Western Wisconsin) recently participated in the ISD 477 Career Crawl at Princeton Public Schools.
Last month, Princeton teachers spent the morning engaging with local businesses to learn about various industries. Each participating business shared insights into career opportunities, career paths, and the skills necessary for success in their respective fields. The event's goal was for teachers to gather new knowledge and experiences to share with their students.
Abra Princeton showcased the world of auto body repair, ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), and auto glass repair to the teachers at Princeton Public Schools. At the Abra Princeton location, teachers had the opportunity to get hands-on experience in every step of the repair process. The day was filled with interactive learning activities, including spraying clear coat on a tailgate, running scans on vehicles, and even using a self-piercing rivet gun to join aluminum.
“It’s important for us to not only repair cars but also repair connections to the community,” said Kedrick Johnson, owner of Abra Princeton. “By hosting teachers and giving them a hands-on experience, we’re opening their eyes to the exciting careers in the automotive repair industry that they can share with their students.”
“At Driven Brands, we are proud to support Abra Princeton in its mission to engage with the local community,” said Damien Reyna, U.S. chief operating officer of Driven Brands Collision. “It’s crucial for educators to understand the dynamic, fast-paced nature of the automotive repair industry, and events like these allow us to inspire the next generation of skilled workers.”
The Career Crawl event had a lasting impact on the participating teachers. Many expressed excitement about bringing new insights back to their classrooms and encouraging students to explore career paths in the skilled trades. For Abra Princeton, this event not only helped raise awareness of the many opportunities within the automotive industry but also fostered important relationships with local educators that will continue to benefit the community.
Latest in Latest News
Latest in Latest News