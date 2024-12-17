Classic Collision Expands in Colorado and Texas

Classic Collision announced the acquisitions of Collision Centers of Colorado Springs (a franchise), Nob Hill Body Shop in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Flowers Extreme Collision in Burke, Texas.

The owners of these businesses have provided their customers with an easy, affordable, and hassle-free experience for many years, according to the news release.

“Our mission has been to be the reliable choice in collision repair and provide excellent customer service. I believe that Classic Collision will uphold that mission,” stated Joe Ambuul, former owner of Collision Centers of Colorado Springs.

Nob Hill Body Shop was established in 1954 as a one-bay shop and has steadily grown over the years due to its strong workmanship and values. “When I took over the business in 1994, I held on to the integrity of craftsmanship and customer satisfaction and added modern techniques and technology to keep us going for a long time. Now it’s time for me to hand over the operations to Classic Collision to get us to the next level,” stated Gary Romano, former owner of Nob Hill Body Shop.

For 15 years, Flowers Extreme Collision has proudly been a family-owned business dedicated to providing exceptional service to the residents of southwestern Angelina County. “We have been committed to delivering only the highest level of quality service and are excited to join efforts with Classic Collision,” stated John Flowers, former owner of Flowers Extreme Collision.

“We are excited to welcome all three new locations to the Classic Family! We appreciate their commitment to providing excellent customer service and being a preferred collision center in their communities. We look forward to integrating these locations into our markets in Colorado and Texas,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision.