    34-Year Veteran Wins Maaco’s Tony Martino Hall of Fame Award

    Dec. 17, 2024
    The owner was honored at Maaco's annual convention.
    Joe Houghton and Maaco Leadership Team

    At the 2024 Maaco convention, franchise partners, corporate team members, and valued vendors gathered for a mainstage session emceed by award-winning actor and comedian John Di Domenico. The session focused on Maaco’s strategic vision for 2025 and how the company and its franchisees plan to achieve their goals.

    During the event, Maaco announced the recipient of the 2024 Tony Martino Legendary Hall of Fame award, presented by this year’s title sponsor, Sherwin Williams. The award recognizes individuals who exemplify Maaco’s values as a retail brand, celebrating those who are exceptional brand ambassadors and positive influences in their communities.

    Joe Houghton, a veteran and owner of Maaco West Springfield in Massachusetts, was honored with the award. Houghton’s commitment to service extends beyond his business, as he dedicates his time to supporting fellow veterans in his community. Notably, he refurbished a vandalized car for a local veteran and organized a coat distribution drive for military members and their families last winter.

    “I feel privileged to honor a franchisee who has been with the brand for over 30 years,” said Dave Gross, interim president of Maaco. “Joe and his wife Kris are remarkable examples of what it means to represent Maaco—individuals who embody positivity, resilience, and a constant drive for excellence.”

    “We take great pride in serving our community, and none of this would be possible without the unwavering support of our amazing customers,” said Houghton. “I owe so much to my incredible managers, Ashley and Chris, whose dedication and leadership make our business what it is today.”

