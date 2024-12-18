  • Advertise
    Fire Leads to Permanent Closure of New Hampshire Body Shop

    Dec. 18, 2024
    An investigation is still ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.
    Greenland NH Fire Department
    Greenland NH Fire Department

    The Greenland, New Hampshire, Fire Department confirmed to FenderBender that Reflections Auto Paint & Bodyworks experienced a two-alarm fire on at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, December 16. 

    This led to the closure of the shop, and the business announced its permanent closure on its website.

    As of Tuesday, December 17, an investigation is still ongoing to determine the cause of the fire, and a full report is not yet available, according to the fire department.

    According to the New Hampshire Department of State, the body shop had been in business for over 27 years and remained in good standing.

