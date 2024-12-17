Heppner’s Auto Body Donates Vehicle to Minnesota Veteran

Farmers Insurance donated the vehicle, which was repaired by Heppner’s Auto Body shop in the St. Paul, Minnesota, Midway neighborhood. The veteran recipient was identified through the James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW Post 246 and the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MAC-V).

The veteran served in the United States Army for eight years, enlisting in 2006 and completing several deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.