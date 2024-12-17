  • Advertise
    Heppner’s Auto Body Donates Vehicle to Minnesota Veteran

    Dec. 17, 2024
    The veteran served in several deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.
    NABC
    Recycled Ride by Heppner’s Auto Body

    Heppner’s Auto Body is assisting a local veteran through the National Auto Body Council’s (NABC) Recycled Rides Program, according to a press release by Heppner's Auto Body and Glass.

    NABC
    Key Giveaway

    Farmers Insurance donated the vehicle, which was repaired by Heppner’s Auto Body shop in the St. Paul, Minnesota, Midway neighborhood. The veteran recipient was identified through the James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW Post 246 and the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MAC-V).

    The veteran served in the United States Army for eight years, enlisting in 2006 and completing several deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

    This project was supported by contributions from various vendors and companies, including Enterprise Rent-A-Car, PPG Industries, LKQ Corporation, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Morrie’s Subaru Brooklyn Park, Xtreme Carpet Cleaning, South East Towing, Auto Images, NAPA Auto Parts, Advanced Vehicle Solutions, and Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation. Their collaborative effort ensures that this vehicle will be donated at no cost to the veteran.

    NABC
    Group Photo at Recycled Rides Event
    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

