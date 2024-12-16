NABC to Host Three Changing and Saving Lives Golf Events Next Year

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) has unveiled its 2025 schedule for golf events under the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation, offering tax-deductible sponsorship and golf donations for companies and participants. The organization will also continue its full-season sponsorship program, making it more affordable and efficient for partners to engage in NABC golf and gala events.

The 2025 NABC golf schedule includes:

NABC Palm Springs Changing and Saving Lives Golf Event : January 21, 2025, at Indian Wells Golf Resort, Indian Wells, CA.

: January 21, 2025, at Indian Wells Golf Resort, Indian Wells, CA. NABC Lone Star Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser : May 1, 2025, at Deer Creek Golf Club, Dallas, TX.

: May 1, 2025, at Deer Creek Golf Club, Dallas, TX. NABC Fall Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser: September 2025, location to be announced.

These fundraisers provide an opportunity for industry colleagues and customers to enjoy golf while supporting the NABC. Proceeds will benefit families in need, military members, veterans, and first responders, aligning with the foundation's mission to positively impact communities nationwide.

The season kicks off with the NABC Palm Springs Golf Event at the Indian Wells Golf Resort, following the Second Annual NABC Gala Presented by Crash Champions on January 20, 2025. The Indian Wells Celebrity Course, designed by Clive Clark, is renowned for its beauty and playability, featuring undulating fairways, streams, lakes, and vibrant floral details.

This year's Palm Springs event will be a low-key affair with 20 foursomes available for open play, without sponsors or raffle prizes. Special NABC greens fees are $250 per player, including cart and range balls. For more information and registration, visit the NABC Golf Event website.

"We're excited to kick off 2025 with our new Changing and Saving Lives Foundation and a lineup of tremendous golf events," said Tom Wolf, chairman of the board for the NABC. "Our new host, the Indian Wells Golf Resort, will be a great and challenging course for our annual golf outing."

For 2025, NABC is continuing its full-season sponsorship opportunities, making it easier and more affordable to sponsor the NABC Changing and Saving Lives golf fundraisers and NABC Gala. All sponsorships are now tax-deductible, offering companies recognition as NABC Golf Fundraiser Sponsors and Changing and Saving Foundation donors. Benefits include signage, event activation, and the opportunity to include samples and giveaways in participant swag bags.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Deborah Robinson at [email protected].