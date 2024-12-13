  • Advertise
    QCG Acquires Auto Crafters Auto Body

    Dec. 13, 2024
    Quality Collision Group strengthens its presence in Utah.
    Related To: Quality Collision Group (QCG)
    QCG
    QCG and Auto Crafters Auto Body logos

    Quality Collision Group (QCG) is expanding its presence in Utah by acquiring Auto Crafters Auto Body & Paint, according to a news release.

    This addition brings QCG’s total to 14 locations in the Beehive State, with three more scheduled to open soon. 

    “We look forward to expanding our mark in Utah with the addition of Auto Crafters,” said Navada Smith, vice president of operations for QCG’s Utah market. “We’re excited to offer even more value to our customers and continue driving success around the state with this addition.”

    The Layton-based repair shop was founded by brothers Nick and Jim Thiros, who have always considered their collision repair business a family affair. The Thiros family, including their wives, has worked together for nearly 30 years, dedicating themselves to building a respected business in the community with a commitment to quality repairs and exceptional customer service.

    Through their hard work and strong bond, the Thiros family has made Auto Crafters a trusted name in the Layton area. The shop’s I-Car Gold Class certification reflects its commitment to excellence. Auto Crafters’ dedication to setting a high standard for repairs is why they are a perfect fit for QCG.

    “Our priority has always been to provide quality customer service,” the Thiros family said. “This partnership with QCG allows us to strengthen that commitment to our community while pushing us further into the future of the auto repair world.”

    Auto Crafters Auto Body & Paint will join QCG’s array of shops across the country, including the 13 Cascade Collision locations in Utah.

