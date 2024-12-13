Classic Collision Adds New Location in Tumwater, Washington

Classic Collision, announced the acquisition of City Center Collision Services in Tumwater, Washington, according to a news release.

“We take pride in our high-quality collision repairs that exceed industry standards. I believe Classic Collision embodies these same values, and I look forward to becoming part of the Classic team,” said Eric Pederson, the former owner of City Center Collision Services.

"Having City Center Collision become part of the Classic family is an exciting opportunity for Classic Collision. We appreciate their strong community connections and commitment to excellence. We look forward to expanding Classic Collision’s presence in the Washington market," said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision.