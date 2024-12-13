  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Classic Collision Adds New Location in Tumwater, Washington

    Dec. 13, 2024
    The former owner of the location expressed happiness that his success was recognized by the MSO.
    Related To: Classic Collision
    City of Tumwater
    Tumwater Facebook Photo

    Classic Collision, announced the acquisition of City Center Collision Services in Tumwater, Washington, according to a news release.

    “We take pride in our high-quality collision repairs that exceed industry standards. I believe Classic Collision embodies these same values, and I look forward to becoming part of the Classic team,” said Eric Pederson, the former owner of City Center Collision Services.

    "Having City Center Collision become part of the Classic family is an exciting opportunity for Classic Collision. We appreciate their strong community connections and commitment to excellence. We look forward to expanding Classic Collision’s presence in the Washington market," said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.