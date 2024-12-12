ProColor Collision Opens Location in East Los Angeles

ProColor Collision strengthens its presence and service to the greater Los Angeles area with a new location in East Los Angeles, according to a news release.

The newest ProColor Collision in California is owned and operated by Armando and Elisa Flores.

ProColor Collision East LA, formerly Fix Auto, is I-CAR Gold certified and outfitted with top-of-the-line equipment and experienced customer service representatives and technicians.

“We are happy about our future with ProColor Collision,” said Armando Flores. “We purchased our shop in 2017 after my 25 years working in collision repair. Our decision to transition to the ProColor Collision brand stems from our joint focus on prioritizing growth and success. ProColor Collision provides established processes and a strong support team that allows us to confidently serve our customers, ensuring they feel valued and appreciated every step of the way.”

“The entire ProColor Collision East Los Angeles team understands the importance of customer service, quality repairs, and teamwork in everything they do,” said Scott Bridges, senior vice president of Fix Network USA, ProColor Collision. “Combining Elisa’s previous experience in banking and her understanding of the importance of consistently delivering on important processes, and Armando’s more than 30 years in the industry, with our collective commitment to their success, I’m confident great things will come from their transition to ProColor Collision. We are proud to have them as part of the growing ProColor Collision franchise.”