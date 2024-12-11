CCG Reaches Historic Milestone

Certified Collision Group, Inc., a large member network platform serving highly successful independent collision repair operators across the U.S. and Canada, announced that the company has eclipsed 1,000 independent collision repair locations, according to a news release.

CCG is committed to the highest performing independent repairers and operates in 47 states, Washington DC and Canada. The focus remains on supporting affiliates with an empowering approach, commitment to OEM certifications, quality, performance management and 65+ vendor partnership offerings. CCG works with affiliates and insurance carriers to provide a viable alternative that is differentiated by approximately 3,000 OEM badges and the very best KPI results.

“We are thrilled to reach this milestone,” said Michelle Sullivan, CEO of CCG. “It reflects our team’s commitment and the trust our affiliates and partners place in us. We look forward to building on this momentum with additional programs, partnerships and offerings.”

In September 2024, CCG acquired Top Shop Marketing to create a 2nd tier of an additional 350 independent repairers that make up the Top Shop Collision Group. This acquisition enhances our insurance program offerings across all platforms.

"We want to thank our affiliates, partners and team members for their unwavering support. We are excited about what lies ahead,"