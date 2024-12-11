  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Wesco Group Acquires Shawnee Paints

    Dec. 11, 2024
    Shawnee Paints has been serving the Shawnee, Oklahoma market since 1913.
    Related To: Wesco Group
    Wesco Group
    Wesco Group

    Wesco Group announced the acquisition of Shawnee Paints in a press release earlier this month.

    Shawnee Paints, which has been serving the Shawnee, Oklahoma market since 1913, initially provided parts and services for steam engine tractor mechanics before transitioning to automotive parts with the advent of mass-produced Ford cars. Owners Rick and Cindy Stiles have built a solid reputation in the area since taking over in 1996 and fully transitioning to automotive paint and supplies.

    "We're excited to welcome Shawnee Paints to our team," said Lloyd White, CEO of Wesco Group. "Their addition brings a new location in Oklahoma, strengthening our market presence and expanding our reach in the region. This move aligns perfectly with our growth strategy as we continue to build a strong presence in Oklahoma."

    The combined Wesco Group, which includes Wesco, Color Compass, Kemperle, and English Color, is one of the largest privately held PBE distributors in North America, servicing customers from 215 stores, 19 distribution centers, 14 equipment divisions, and 12 training centers.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.