Wesco Group Acquires Shawnee Paints

Wesco Group announced the acquisition of Shawnee Paints in a press release earlier this month.

Shawnee Paints, which has been serving the Shawnee, Oklahoma market since 1913, initially provided parts and services for steam engine tractor mechanics before transitioning to automotive parts with the advent of mass-produced Ford cars. Owners Rick and Cindy Stiles have built a solid reputation in the area since taking over in 1996 and fully transitioning to automotive paint and supplies.

"We're excited to welcome Shawnee Paints to our team," said Lloyd White, CEO of Wesco Group. "Their addition brings a new location in Oklahoma, strengthening our market presence and expanding our reach in the region. This move aligns perfectly with our growth strategy as we continue to build a strong presence in Oklahoma."

The combined Wesco Group, which includes Wesco, Color Compass, Kemperle, and English Color, is one of the largest privately held PBE distributors in North America, servicing customers from 215 stores, 19 distribution centers, 14 equipment divisions, and 12 training centers.