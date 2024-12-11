Navy Veteran, Army Soldier, and Retired Policeman Receive Recycled Ride

NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the NABC Recycled Rides program in 2007, members of the National Auto Body Council have donated more than 3,300 vehicles valued at some $47 million.

Corporate Celebration at the GEICO Headquarters Plaza in Chevy Chase, Maryland

Mary Dixon, a single mother of four and a U.S. Navy veteran, was honored at the celebration at GEICO’s corporate headquarters with GEICO, Caliber, Enterprise and other partners on hand. She received a 2020 Honda Accord which was donated by GEICO and refurbished by Caliber Lexington Park, whose technicians donated their time and talents to refurbish the vehicle. Dixon was nominated by Soldiers’ Angels.

Dixon faces health limitations from her service which makes getting to appointments and caring for her children a challenge using public transportation and ride-share services. Her two youngest children also have health issues that require frequent doctor’s appointments and therapy sessions. Her new vehicle unlocks freedom for both Dixon and her children, helping them move through their days with a little more ease and a little less pain and substantially improving their lives.

“I’m really grateful for the car,” said Dixon. “It will allow me to get my youngest son to his appointments. It’s hard to Uber everywhere in this area. My kids are going to lose it with excitement for the car and the beautiful color and gifts and the car seat. It’s really amazing. I going to surprise them and pick them up from school today.”

A Special Gift for a Soldier in Macon, Georgia

At the GEICO office in Macon, Georgia, U.S. Army solder Marianna Henry received a 2019 Mazda 3 donated by GEICO and refurbished by Caliber - Macon, whose technicians donated their time and talents to refurbish the vehicle. Henry was nominated by Southern Crescent Veteran Services Inc.

Henry is a young soldier just starting her military career following in the footsteps of her grandfather PFC CB Reeves Sr. She joined to honor him and to make a better life for herself and to support her mother who is in poor health with heart problems. She will be getting her assignment orders soon, taking her from Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia, to Fort Bliss, Texas, and her car will help her get around her new military base and area. This car is a huge blessing and will allow her to travel to and from various duty stations and back to her home state of Georgia.

“This vehicle is a blessing for my daily life and will also allow me to help other people,” said Henry. “I am so grateful to GEICO, Caliber and the NABC.”

Honoring a Policeman and His Family in Katy, Texas

In suburban Houston, retired policemen Burt Jeukeng and his family were recognized with the gift of a 2019 Nissan Rogue donated by GEICO and refurbished by Crash Champions -- Houston Galleria. Jeukeng, a single father, was nominated by Fort Bend Family Promise.

Jeukeng worked for the police force for 13 years and served his town. However, he lost his wife and mother to his two girls in a traffic accident. This left the single father challenged to balance work and his family needs. The family then lost their home due to the loss of income from having to miss work, causing the family to lose their vehicle. Jeukeng has been working with Fort Bend Family Promise to provide the life his family deserves. Despite not having a vehicle, he was still able to get the girls to volleyball practice, or orchestra recitals, and even hair appointments. A vehicle will allow Jeukeng and the family to continue keeping the girls active in activities and maintain his employment.

“I am truly blessed with the gifting of this vehicle, now I have the ability to get my children to activities and events they need to attend,” said Jeukeng. “Thank you NABC for changing my and my family’s lives!”

“We are very proud to partner with GEICO on #GiftingTuesday to present three beautiful vehicles to three deserving families across the United States today,” said Debby Robinson, executive director for the National Auto Body Council. “Thank you to our partners at Caliber and Crash Champions for refurbishing these vehicles, and to Enterprise and Copart for their always generous support. We wish these families well as they continue on their path to independence and success.”