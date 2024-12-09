Crooked Collision Claims Net Ringleader Millions of Dollars, 12 Years in Prison

According to court documents and information presented at the sentencing hearing, Mize led a massive insurance fraud scheme that involved intentionally causing automobile and boat collisions, as well as staging home accidents to file false insurance claims and collect the proceeds. The scheme, which took place between 2013 and 2018, involved numerous staged collisions in Washington and Nevada and obtained more than $6 million, most of which was kept by Mize. The U.S. government seized and forfeited more than $2 million in assets, including houses, cars, boats, and cash, from Mize and his co-conspirators and returned that money to the victims.

Mize originally appeared in federal court on his indictment on January 9, 2019. After his initial appearance, he was released pending trial. In July 2019, Mize fled from supervision and became a fugitive, living under several false identities.

On November 28, 2023, U.S. Marshals apprehended Mize in Jacksonville, Florida, based on a lead that he was attempting to sell a yacht while living under a false identity. Mize was arrested at a marina in central Florida and transported to Eastern Washington, where he has remained in custody.

“For many years, Mr. Mize recruited, directed, and elaborately staged automobile and boat collisions, as well as other injury accidents, to fraudulently obtain millions of dollars. This scheme caused serious physical harm to his co-conspirators, including his wife and children, and placed the community in significant danger. Furthermore, Mr. Mize defrauded the public out of more than $400,000 by cheating on his taxes. When indicted by prosecutors in my office, Mr. Mize fled to avoid accountability for his crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref. “I am grateful for the dedication of the U.S. Marshals who located and returned Mr. Mize to the Eastern District and the prosecutors and investigators who worked many hours over the years to achieve justice in this case.”