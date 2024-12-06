Maaco Celebrates Top Performers at 2024 Annual Convention

Maaco held an awards ceremony at its convention in Hollywood, Florida on Thursday, November 14, according to a news release.

The convention is an annual opportunity to showcase successes from the year, provide key company updates along with recognizing the top performing franchisees who exemplified outstanding sales, operational excellence, leadership, growth and overall performance. This year’s convention had nearly 300 attendees including franchisees, vendor partners, and corporate team members.

“Maaco franchisees embody resiliency and tireless dedication, consistently going above and beyond to serve their communities and grow their businesses,” said Dave Gross, SVP, franchise services and strategic integration. “We are immensely proud to celebrate their hard work and unwavering commitment that drives our brand forward every day.”

The following franchisees were recognized for their outstanding performance, leadership and operational excellence.