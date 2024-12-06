Maaco Celebrates Top Performers at 2024 Annual Convention

Maaco held an awards ceremony at its convention in Hollywood, Florida on Thursday, November 14, according to a news release.
The convention is an annual opportunity to showcase successes from the year, provide key company updates along with recognizing the top performing franchisees who exemplified outstanding sales, operational excellence, leadership, growth and overall performance. This year’s convention had nearly 300 attendees including franchisees, vendor partners, and corporate team members.
“Maaco franchisees embody resiliency and tireless dedication, consistently going above and beyond to serve their communities and grow their businesses,” said Dave Gross, SVP, franchise services and strategic integration. “We are immensely proud to celebrate their hard work and unwavering commitment that drives our brand forward every day.”
The following franchisees were recognized for their outstanding performance, leadership and operational excellence.
-
Rookie of the Year (NUG): Jaren Kirkland, Campbell Martens, Larry Langston, and Gary Schneider from Martinsburg, West Virginia
-
Rookie of the Year (Resale): Bilal Bhatti from West Deptford, New Jersey
-
Top Sales Growth: Shane Hollas from Rockwall, Texas
-
MSO of the Year: Rizwan Afzal, MSO in the Northeast
-
Maaco Cup: David Martin from Tyler, Texas
-
Top Sales Third: Helmuth Mayer, Texas MSO
-
Top Sales Second: Shane Hollas from Rockwall, Texas
-
Top Car Count Third: The Mirante family from Edmonton, Alberta
-
Top Car Count Second: Gary Zanoni, Jeff Chipman, and Peter Doedens from New Berlin, Wisconsin
-
Top Sales and Top Car Count: Ron Raio from Delran, New Jersey
-
Terry Taylor Award: David Co from Hayward, California
-
Tony Martino Hall of Fame Award: Joe Houghton from West Springfield, Massachusetts
-
Regional Cup Midwest: The Matthews family from Dolton, Illinois
-
Regional Cup Northwest: Mark Goulding from Portland, Oregon
-
Regional Cup South Central: Syed and Abbas Hussain from Houston and Pearland, Texas
-
Regional Cup Southwest: Praveen Sharma from Whittier, California
-
Regional Cup South: Keith Carlisle from Oakland Park, Florida
-
Regional Cup Northeast: Muhammad Kashif from Swedesboro, New Jersey
-
Regional Cup Southeast: Phil Collins, Carolinas MSO
-
Regional Cup Canada: The Mirante family from Edmonton, Alberta
From the news release:
"These award winners are recognized for their extraordinary contributions to the Maaco system and are representative of the highest standards of a Maaco franchisee. They serve as inspirational leaders to their peers as they embody the core values of customer satisfaction and commitment to upholding the Maaco brand promise."