ASE Announces Award Winners of this Year
Dec. 5, 2024
The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has announced its award winners for 2024.
“These awards represent outstanding achievement in many areas of ASE Certification,” said Dave Johnson, ASE president and CEO. “The individuals being honored have demonstrated their knowledge by placing among the highest-scoring automotive professionals holding ASE credentials. This, along with their exemplary performance each and every day, makes them exceptional examples of our industry to the public we serve. Together with our industry partners and award sponsors, we salute the best of the best.”
Body Shop and Collision Repair Winners:
- Axalta Coating Systems/ASE Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year: Randy Norris, Ultimate Paint Shop (Lake Bluff, Illinois)
- BMW/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year: Stark Buckner, Classic Collision (Marietta, Georgia)
- BodyShop Business/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year: Scott Evans, Premier Body Shop (Santa Clara, California)
- Car-O-Liner/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year: Sergia Barba, BMW of Riverside (Riverside, California)
- I-CAR Platinum/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year: Brad Krause, Faulkner Collision Center (Lancaster, Pennsylvania)
- Lexus/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year: Calvin Beasley, Tom Wood Collision (Indianapolis, Indiana)
- Toyota/ASE Master Collision Repair and Refinish Technician of the Year: Ruben Tovar, Freeman Collision (Santa Rosa, California)
Latest in Latest News
Latest in Latest News