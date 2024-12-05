  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    ASE Announces Award Winners of this Year

    Dec. 5, 2024
    FenderBender and ABRN highlights the collision repair winners on the list.
    Related To: National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)
    ASE
    ASE 2024 Award Winners

    The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has announced its award winners for 2024.

    “These awards represent outstanding achievement in many areas of ASE Certification,” said Dave Johnson, ASE president and CEO. “The individuals being honored have demonstrated their knowledge by placing among the highest-scoring automotive professionals holding ASE credentials. This, along with their exemplary performance each and every day, makes them exceptional examples of our industry to the public we serve. Together with our industry partners and award sponsors, we salute the best of the best.”

    Body Shop and Collision Repair Winners:

    • Axalta Coating Systems/ASE Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year: Randy Norris, Ultimate Paint Shop (Lake Bluff, Illinois)
    • BMW/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year: Stark Buckner, Classic Collision (Marietta, Georgia)
    • BodyShop Business/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year: Scott Evans, Premier Body Shop (Santa Clara, California)
    • Car-O-Liner/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year: Sergia Barba, BMW of Riverside (Riverside, California)
    • I-CAR Platinum/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year: Brad Krause, Faulkner Collision Center (Lancaster, Pennsylvania)
    • Lexus/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year: Calvin Beasley, Tom Wood Collision (Indianapolis, Indiana)
    • Toyota/ASE Master Collision Repair and Refinish Technician of the Year: Ruben Tovar, Freeman Collision (Santa Rosa, California)

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.