Over 132,000 GM Pickups Recalled for Tailgate Latch Defect

General Motors (GM) has issued a recall for over 132,000 heavy-duty pickup trucks due to a defect in the tailgate's electronic gate-release switch, which may short-circuit and cause the tailgate to unlatch unexpectedly while the vehicle is in park. The recall affects certain 2024 models of the Chevrolet Silverado HD 2500, 3500, and GMC Sierra HD 2500, 3500.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has identified that water intrusion into the electronic gate-release switch can lead to a short circuit, increasing the risk of the tailgate opening and potentially causing unsecured cargo to fall onto the road, creating a hazard. GM advises owners to ensure their tailgates are securely closed and latched before driving.

The affected vehicles are:

Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD (2024)

Chevrolet Silverado 3500 HD (2024)

GMC Sierra 2500 HD (2024)

GMC Sierra 3500 HD (2024)

Dealers will replace the exterior touchpad switch assemblies free of charge, and owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on January 13, 2025. For more information, owners can contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782. This recall is an expansion of a previous recall identified as NHTSA Recall 24V-060.