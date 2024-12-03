AACF Shares 3 Ways to Give on Giving Tuesday

On this year's Giving Tuesday, the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF) shares three ways to support fellow industry members.

GIVE: Donor Contributions

Cash donations, golf sponsorships, workplace giving campaigns, and new options like stocks and securities.

JOIN: Industry Partner Program

Join the free, no-cost program to help employees.

SHARE: Social Media Sharing

Spread the word and amplify the mission.

AACF is dedicated to supporting individuals and families within the automotive aftermarket industry during their most challenging times. Since 1959, AACF has provided financial assistance to those facing hardships due to natural disasters, severe medical conditions, life-altering accidents, and tragic fatalities. The foundation relies on the generosity of companies and individuals within the industry to fund its efforts and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need.