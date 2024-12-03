  • Advertise
    AACF Shares 3 Ways to Give on Giving Tuesday

    Dec. 3, 2024
    The Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF) is dedicated to supporting individuals and families within the automotive aftermarket industry during their most challenging times.
    AACF
    AACF logo

    On this year's Giving Tuesday, the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF) shares three ways to support fellow industry members.

    GIVE: Donor Contributions

    Cash donations, golf sponsorships, workplace giving campaigns, and new options like stocks and securities.

    JOIN: Industry Partner Program

    Join the free, no-cost program to help employees.

    SHARE: Social Media Sharing

    Spread the word and amplify the mission.

    AACF is dedicated to supporting individuals and families within the automotive aftermarket industry during their most challenging times. Since 1959, AACF has provided financial assistance to those facing hardships due to natural disasters, severe medical conditions, life-altering accidents, and tragic fatalities. The foundation relies on the generosity of companies and individuals within the industry to fund its efforts and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

