QCG Partners with BlckPanda Creative for SEO Services

BlckPanda Creative, a website design and local SEO agency, announced a partnership with Quality Collision Group (QCG) to manage local search optimization for dozens of QCG's collision repair locations across the United States, according to a news release.

The partnership marks a substantial expansion in BlckPanda Creative's portfolio, aligning with QCG's rapid growth trajectory, the release said.

"This collaboration represents a significant milestone for both organizations," said Lior Manelis and Kyle Bath, co-owners of BlckPanda Creative. "Our expertise in local SEO will enhance QCG's digital presence across their expanding network of premium collision repair centers."

Troy Hall, chief marketing officer at Quality Collision Group, commented, "As we continue to grow our footprint nationally, maintaining strong local visibility is crucial. BlckPanda Creative's demonstrated expertise in local SEO makes them the ideal partner to strengthen our digital presence in the communities we serve."

The partnership will focus on optimizing QCG's local search visibility, ensuring customers can easily find their OEM-certified repair services across multiple markets.

BlckPanda Creative specializes in website design and local SEO services, helping businesses maximize their digital presence and local market reach.