    NACAT Announces 2025 Mentor Roundtable Dates

    Dec. 3, 2024
    These sessions are exclusively for NACAT members.
    NACAT
    NACAT Mentor Training Program

    The North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT) announced dates for 2025 Mentor Roundtables, which is part of their Mentor Program.

    NACAT's Mentor Program connects automotive teachers with experienced educators across North America, providing a platform to ask questions, share ideas, and receive support.

    Participants can gain practical teaching strategies that can be implemented immediately in 45 minute sessions.

    The following dates are upcoming Mentor Roundtables:

    • January 9: Grading Tips
    • March 13: Time Management
    • May 8: Current Challenges You are Facing
    • July 10: How to Start the School Year Off Right
    • September 11: Classroom Engagement
    • November 13: Hybrid / EV Classroom Structure

    These sessions are available to NACAT members only. 

     

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

