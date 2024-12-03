NACAT Announces 2025 Mentor Roundtable Dates

The North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT) announced dates for 2025 Mentor Roundtables, which is part of their Mentor Program.

NACAT's Mentor Program connects automotive teachers with experienced educators across North America, providing a platform to ask questions, share ideas, and receive support.

Participants can gain practical teaching strategies that can be implemented immediately in 45 minute sessions.

The following dates are upcoming Mentor Roundtables:

January 9: Grading Tips

March 13: Time Management

May 8: Current Challenges You are Facing

July 10: How to Start the School Year Off Right

September 11: Classroom Engagement

November 13: Hybrid / EV Classroom Structure

These sessions are available to NACAT members only.