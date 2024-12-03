IIHS Reports Four Vehicles Fall Short

Four vehicles from different brands fell short in one or more tests required for a "2024 Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+" award in the latest ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in late October.

The 2025 Kia Sorento qualifies for Top Safety Pick, retaining the status earned by the 2024 model. However, it misses out on the “plus” due to a marginal rating in the updated moderate overlap front test.

The 2025 Altima, a midsize sedan, also earns a marginal rating in that test, though it was not in the running for either award due to lackluster performance in other tests.

Two new electric SUVs, the midsize luxury 2024 Acura ZDX and midsize 2024 Honda Prologue, miss out on awards after coming up short in the small overlap front test.

To qualify for either award in 2024, vehicles need good ratings in the small overlap front and updated side tests, an acceptable or good rating in the pedestrian front crash prevention evaluation and acceptable- or good-rated headlights across all trim levels. In addition, a good rating in the original moderate overlap front test is enough to qualify for Top Safety Pick, but a good or acceptable rating in the updated test is needed for the “plus.”