    Meet Maaco's Newest Brand President

    Dec. 2, 2024
    He served as senior vice president of fleet programs at Driven Brands, accumulating over 18 years of experience in various roles of increasing responsibility.
    Maaco has announced the appointment of Frank Petrane as its new brand president. Prior to this role, Petrane served as senior vice president of fleet programs at Driven Brands. He has spent more than 18 years in various roles of increasing responsibility at Driven Brands, beginning his career with Maaco as a national account manager in 2006.

    “Frank brings the experience, history, and knowledge of Maaco business operations and understands how we can win,” said Michael Macaluso, group president & EVP, paint, collision & glass. “His track record of success and experience leading Driven’s fleet business is a testament to the reliable team he has built and their shared commitment to providing fleet customers with exceptional performance, value, and customer service.”

    “At its core, franchising is a people business—built on relationships, trust, and the shared goal of driving success together,” said Frank Petrane, brand president, Maaco. “I’m looking forward to working with the entire Maaco network of franchise owners and helping support them so they can deliver the best services to customers. I’m a big believer in the Maaco brand and I am truly excited for our future.”

    Macaluso concluded, “We’re looking forward to Frank’s leadership in leading this iconic business for years to come.”

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

