CIECA Webinar to Unveil Key Drivers of Customer Satisfaction in Auto Claims

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has announced its upcoming webinar, set for Thursday, December 5, at 11 a.m. PST/1 p.m. CST/2 p.m. EST, according to a news release.

The event, titled “New Study Identifies Key Drivers of Customer Satisfaction and Retention in the Auto Claims and Repair Process,” will feature Maryling Yu, vice president of marketing at CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCC), a leading cloud platform in the P&C insurance sector.

In October, CCC released its Moments of Truth study, which identified critical factors influencing customer satisfaction and retention in the auto claims and repair process. The study, based on data from 2,400 policyholders, examined nearly 50 key moments in the customer journey.

“Moments of Truth are critical points in the customer journey that have a significant impact on satisfaction and loyalty,” said Yu. “CCC’s recent study reveals that consumer satisfaction with insurers and repairers in a claims experience is closely linked, and that their collaboration plays a pivotal role in each other's satisfaction scores.”

The webinar will delve into the study's findings, highlighting three major takeaways for repairers:

Transparency Over Speed: Providing a transparent, detailed explanation of repair needs was found to be more influential on repair satisfaction than the speed of repairs.

External Factors: Satisfaction is also affected by factors beyond repairers' control, such as clear communication from insurers about the claims process and a positive initial contact after an accident.

Optimal Frequency of Contact: Regular updates are crucial, with 88% of respondents desiring at least weekly communication, and nearly half expecting updates every 2-3 days.

Yu, who oversees all marketing efforts at CCC, brings over 20 years of experience in B2B technology marketing. Her previous roles include chief marketing officer at Backstop Solutions and senior marketing positions at LotLinx, Adeptia, and Sungard Availability Services. She has also consulted for several Silicon Valley tech companies, including NetApp and Brocade. Yu holds an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a Master's in International Development Policy from Stanford.

The webinar is open to all collision industry stakeholders, including both CIECA members and non-members. Interested participants can register for the event here.