CollisionRight Hires New CFO to Spearhead Strategic Financial Initiatives

CollisionRight has appointed Matt Pettoni as its new chief financial officer, the company announced in a news release late last month.

Pettoni brings over 20 years of finance experience and more than 15 years in the automotive industry. His addition to the executive team underscores CollisionRight's commitment to accelerated growth in the coming years.

Pettoni joins CollisionRight after a successful tenure as CFO of Tidal Wave AutoSpa, where he facilitated the company's expansion from 50 to over 250 express car wash locations nationwide in three years. He has also worked with private equity-backed companies and several Fortune 500 firms, including Asbury Automotive Group, where he served as VP of finance and treasurer.

"The CollisionRight team has made incredible progress, growing the company to 100 locations in just four years," Pettoni said. "I am excited to join CollisionRight's dynamic leadership team and help continue their rapid growth and build a best-in-class organization."

CollisionRight's multi-year growth plan has already seen the company expand to more than 100 corporate-owned locations across 10 states. The company is confident that Pettoni's expertise will further accelerate this progress.

"Matt has a proven track record of driving profitable business growth on a large scale, and we are extremely excited to have him join our executive team," said Rich Harrison, CEO of CollisionRight. "Matt brings relevant automotive and financial experience, and he is a key addition to the team as we continue our rapid growth journey."