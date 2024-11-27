  • Advertise
    Classic Collision Grows in Newport News, Virgina

    Nov. 27, 2024
    Classic Collision says its new location is already known for its quality, integrity, and commitment to both teammates and customers.
    Newport News, VA Facebook Background

    Classic Collision announcedthe acquisition of Bowditch Collision Center in Newport News, Virginia, according to a news release, which noted that Bowditch Collision Center is known for its quality, integrity, and commitment to both teammates and customers.

    "Their reputation aligns perfectly with the values we've built our business on. We couldn't be more excited to join forces with Classic Collision," said Casey Rosinski, former owner of Bowditch Collision Center.

    "We're thrilled to welcome Bowditch Collision Center to the Classic Collision family," said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision. "This acquisition strengthens our presence in Newport News and adds incredible talent and experience to our Virginia team. We look forward to building on Bowditch's success and creating new opportunities together."

