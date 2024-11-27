  • Advertise
    Federated Auto Parts Honors 25-Year Partnership with Kenny Schrader

    Nov. 27, 2024
    Kenny Schrader traveled across North America, meeting Federated members and customers, speaking at meetings, visiting stores, hosting corporate programs, and driving his modified Federated Auto Parts car.
    Federated Auto Parts
    Ken Schrader and Federated CEO Sue Godschalk

    Federated Auto Parts recently recognized its 25-year partnership with NASCAR legend Kenny Schrader and his racing team during the Automotive Parts Services Group meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a news release.

    As a spokesperson for Federated Auto Parts for 25 years, Schrader has traveled the United States and Canada, meeting Federated members and customers, speaking at meetings, visiting stores, hosting corporate programs and driving his Federated Auto Parts modified car as often as possible. The “Get Dirty with Kenny” dirt track driving experience has grown to become one of Federated’s most popular customer programs.

    “Kenny Schrader has become synonymous with Federated Auto Parts, and we cannot thank him enough for all he has done on behalf of the Federated membership,” said J.R. Bishop, director of event marketing and member services for Federated. “Kenny is beloved by our members and has made thousands of connections with their customers over the years. He is a wonderful ambassador for Federated members and Car Care customers.”

    An icon within the motorsports community, Schrader has driven every kind of race car, including late models, modifieds, sports cars, sprint cars, Indy cars and stock cars. His many roles in racing include driver, team owner, author, radio and TV commentator, spotter, racetrack promoter and mentor. Schrader drove at NASCAR’s highest level, the Cup Series for 29 seasons, before retiring in 2013. He ranks 13th in all-time NASCAR Cup Series starts with 763.

    “Racing has afforded me countless opportunities, representing well-respected brands such as Federated Auto Parts, making numerous friends and business associates along the way, just to name a few,” said Schrader. “Family and friends have been a huge part of my career, and I consider my friends at Federated Auto Parts part of my family. It has been an honor partnering with Federated for 25 years and I look forward to many more years of friendship and fun.”

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

