360 Paint Supply Joins Wesco Group

Wesco Group, a paint, body, and equipment distributor in the U.S. and Canada, announced in s news release that 360 Paint Supply has joined the Wesco team.

Originally a reconditioning supply store, 360 Paint Supply expanded its offerings to include paint and body shop supplies. In 2019, the company relocated its Arlington, Texas, store to the Stockyard area of Fort Worth and rebranded the business. Wesco Group is excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring and looks forward to continued growth and success together.

“We welcome 360 Paint Supply to the team. We believe they are a great fit with our ability to drive success and innovation,” said Lloyd White, CEO of Wesco Group.

The combined Wesco Group, which includes Wesco, Color Compass, Kemperle, and English Color, is one of the largest privately held paint, body, and equipment distributors in North America, servicing customers from 214 stores, 19 distribution centers, 14 equipment divisions, and 12 training centers.