Californian Veteran and Single Mother Each Receive a Recycled Ride

A California veteran and a single mother were both presented a vehicle to each of them to provide them and their families greater independence and the ability to get to work, school, medical appointments and to events for the children – thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program along with vehicle donor Allstate and collision repair partner All Magic Paint & Body of Norco, California.

Sophia Heard, a veteran of the Army National Guard from Riverside, has received numerous awards, including the Army Service Ribbon. Heard and her special-needs son faced homelessness after a series of challenging life events. As a caregiver, she has been limited in her job opportunities without reliable transportation. A dependable vehicle will significantly expand her employment options and enable her to take her son to essential support programs. Currently, her bus routes require a two-hour journey each way to access services that could help her son reach his full potential. Providing this family with a vehicle is expected to be life-changing for their financial, educational, and social circumstances.

“You have all done an absolutely beautiful job,” said Heard, who received a 2022 Honda Accord. “The work you all have done on our vehicles is amazing. This looks like something brand new off the lot, and I thank you all for it.”

Letitia Salazar, a single mother of four from Los Angeles, is a survivor of domestic violence who recently lost her home and lacks transportation to get to work. Despite these hardships, she strives to maintain a sense of normalcy for her children while continuing to work. Receiving a vehicle will be a significant blessing for her family.

“Amazing, beautiful, she’s a beauty,” said Salazar, who received a 2018 Toyota Camry. “Thank you all so much!”

