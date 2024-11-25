Californian Veteran and Single Mother Each Receive a Recycled Ride
A California veteran and a single mother were both presented a vehicle to each of them to provide them and their families greater independence and the ability to get to work, school, medical appointments and to events for the children – thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program along with vehicle donor Allstate and collision repair partner All Magic Paint & Body of Norco, California.
Sophia Heard, a veteran of the Army National Guard from Riverside, has received numerous awards, including the Army Service Ribbon. Heard and her special-needs son faced homelessness after a series of challenging life events. As a caregiver, she has been limited in her job opportunities without reliable transportation. A dependable vehicle will significantly expand her employment options and enable her to take her son to essential support programs. Currently, her bus routes require a two-hour journey each way to access services that could help her son reach his full potential. Providing this family with a vehicle is expected to be life-changing for their financial, educational, and social circumstances.
“You have all done an absolutely beautiful job,” said Heard, who received a 2022 Honda Accord. “The work you all have done on our vehicles is amazing. This looks like something brand new off the lot, and I thank you all for it.”
Letitia Salazar, a single mother of four from Los Angeles, is a survivor of domestic violence who recently lost her home and lacks transportation to get to work. Despite these hardships, she strives to maintain a sense of normalcy for her children while continuing to work. Receiving a vehicle will be a significant blessing for her family.
“Amazing, beautiful, she’s a beauty,” said Salazar, who received a 2018 Toyota Camry. “Thank you all so much!”
The NABC Recycled Rides program brings together businesses from all areas of the collision repair industry to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since its inception in 2007, the program has donated more than 3,300 vehicles valued at approximately $47 million.
Additional partners in the NABC Recycled Rides presentation include Lobos Towing, Precise Mobile Auto Glass, Riverside County Sheriff's Office, Akzo Nobel, LKQ, Advanced Remarketing Services, Cars for Charity, Copart, and Enterprise.