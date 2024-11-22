Kalix River Holdings Acquires Pacific Collision Equipment

Focus Advisors, a national automotive mergers and acquisitions advisory firm, has announced the acquisition of its client, Pacific Collision Equipment, by Kalix River Holdings, according to a news release.

Pacific Collision Equipment, owned and operated by Robert Hornedo, has been the exclusive provider of Car-O-Liner equipment in Southern California, servicing repairers across 1,280 ZIP codes.

Robert Hornedo expressed mixed emotions about the sale, stating, "I enjoyed my time in the industry and took great pleasure in connecting with all types of operators throughout the region. Selling my business was the hardest decision I’ve ever made, but after 30 years in the industry, I knew it was time to explore my options. Focus Advisors did an outstanding job in helping me prepare, managing the process, and ultimately attracting the right successor to my business."

Chris Lane, president of Focus Advisors, highlighted the complexity of the sale, noting, "Selling Robert’s business required a deep understanding of his market and the collision industry, and a more complex process for us to manage. Not only did we need to find and engage the group that Robert felt was best suited to continue his legacy, but that group needed to also fulfill the needs of the equipment owner Snap-on, as Southern California is its largest and likely most promising US growth territory."

Raul Salinas, senior associate for Focus Advisors, added, "The Southern California region remains the densest in terms of body shop count and collision repair volume. Kalix River Holdings owners, Michael Yu and Chris Hsu, have roots in the collision industry and in Southern California. We trust they will do an excellent job in that market and for all collision repairers."