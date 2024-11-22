Hunter Engineering Releases 2025 Alignment Coverage with 1,700+ New and Updated Records

Hunter Engineering has announced the release of its latest vehicle information database update for 2025, according to a news release.

This update enhances the company's alignment, ADAS, and inspection equipment.

The 2025 update is notable for its comprehensive coverage, including 445 new records and over 1,300 updates to existing records. Among the new additions is the 2025 Toyota Camry. The update also includes significant enhancements to popular software features such as the tools and kits database, TPMSpecs database, reset procedures, VIN recall support, adjustment assistance, and ADAS calibration procedures.

Hunter Engineering emphasizes the importance of this update for maintaining the accuracy and efficiency of its equipment. Customers are encouraged to contact their service representatives to schedule the upgrade and ensure seamless installation.

The next vehicle information database update is scheduled for release in May of next year.