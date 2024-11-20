  • Advertise
    NAPA and UAF Offer $50K in Scholarships

    Nov. 20, 2024
    NAPA and the University of the Aftermarket Foundation are offering 20 scholarships to aspiring automotive (including collision repair) students to address the technician shortage.
    NAPA and University of the Aftermarket Foundations
    NAPA and University Aftermarket logos

    NAPA has partnered with the University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) to provide 20 scholarships for aspiring automotive students.

    As part of this commitment, NAPA is awarding fifteen $2,500 scholarships to individuals accepted or enrolled in a transportation technician program, along with five $2,500 scholarships specifically for women. This initiative aligns with NAPA’s dedication to developing young talent and addressing the ongoing technician shortage.

    “With the technician shortage still impacting the industry, we understand the importance of nurturing individuals interested in a career in the automotive trades,” said Emily Schneider, senior director of marketing at NAPA. “These scholarships are designed to celebrate emerging talent and create opportunities for those beginning or continuing their journey in technician education.”

    Students can visit AutomotiveScholarships.com to complete a single application for multiple scholarships and view details of all available scholarships.

    Eligibility Requirements:

    Applicants must be attending or accepted into one of the following:

    • Any 2- or 4-year U.S. accredited college or university.
    • Any ASE/NATEF-certified post-secondary automotive/heavy duty/collision technician training program.
    • Any licensed and accredited vocational school.
    • Must be graduated from High School or received a GED education certificate.

    “Addressing the technician shortage means investing in the education of future technicians, which is why we continue to partner with organizations such as NAPA to create those opportunities for young professionals,” said Mike Buzzard, chairman of the UAF scholarship committee. “NAPA’s reach coupled with their commitment to helping current students goes a long way in addressing the technician shortage, and these scholarships will continue to break down a barrier for anyone looking to join the industry.”

    For more information, reminders, and updates about the University of the Aftermarket Foundation scholarship program, interested parties can text their name and email address to 720-903-2206. To learn more about the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, visit UofA-Foundation.org.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

