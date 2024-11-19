Quality Collision Group Adds 14 Locations in Minnesota

Quality Collision Group (QCG) announced the acquisition of LaMettry’s Collision, a Minnesota-based regional MSO. This acquisition expands QCG’s footprint to 85 facilities across the United States.

Founded in 1976 by Richard LaMettry in his garage, LaMettry’s Collision has grown significantly. After Richard left the industry in 1987, his wife, Joanne, took over the business. Their sons, Justin and Randall, joined the company in 2002 and 2006, respectively. Today, LaMettry’s operates 14 locations in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, maintaining a strong reputation for quality and community involvement.

QCG, which recently celebrated its four-year anniversary, focuses on acquiring multi-shop owners (MSOs) that align with its “no compromise” philosophy. LaMettry’s brings 22 OEM certifications, including luxury brands such as Alfa Romeo, Audi, Corvette, Lucid, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rivian, and Volkswagen. Additionally, LaMettry’s is one of the few Tesla-authorized shops in Minnesota.

“This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in Quality Collision Group’s mission,” said Jerod Guerin, CEO and founder of QCG. “LaMettry’s OE-focused business model aligns perfectly with our vision for QCG. We are excited to see how this addition will further drive our growth.”

Guerin noted the rarity of finding a large MSO that prioritizes OEM repair procedures and parts. “I recognized early on that LaMettry’s was a standout in this space, and I was eager to bring them into the QCG family.”

Joanne LaMettry, speaking on behalf of the LaMettry family, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. “We’ve built our reputation on trust, quality, and customer satisfaction. Joining Quality Collision Group allows us to continue our legacy while expanding our capabilities and resources, ensuring our customers receive the best collision repair services.”

With this acquisition, LaMettry’s will join QCG’s portfolio alongside five Master Collision locations, increasing the total number of facilities in the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul market to 19.