    Autel Offers a Free Year of MOTOR TruSpeed Repair Data on Ultra Series Tablets

    Nov. 19, 2024
    TruSpeed, integrated within the Autel MaxiSYS diagnostic system, provides technicians with comprehensive OEM-generated vehicle service and repair data.
    Autel
    Ultra series

    Autel is offering a year's free subscription to MOTOR TruSpeed Repair data, valued at $650, on Ultra series tablets purchased between November 1 and December 31.

    Ultra series tablets purchased between June 1 and November 1 qualify for a free 30-day TruSpeed Repair tablet subscription. Both offers apply to MaxiSYS Ultra, Ultra EV, Ultra ADAS, MS919, MS909, and MS909EV tablets only, and must be purchased from an authorized Autel dealer to qualify. Users must complete and submit the MOTOR promotion form at Autel's website to take advantage of the 30-day and one-year offers. Proof of purchase is required.

    Fully integrated within the Autel MaxiSYS diagnostic system, TruSpeed offers technicians VIN and code-based OEM-generated vehicle service and repair help, including component locations, fault definitions, maintenance schedules, repair procedures, specifications, technical service bulletins (TSBs), and wiring diagrams. MOTOR TruSpeed Repair has been available on Autel's Ultra series tablets since January as a paid subscription.

    MOTOR TruSpeed Repair stands out among repair data resources for its comprehensive service and repair content, published within days of being released by automakers.

    "We constantly strive to improve the efficiency of our tablets and seek to offer our end-user technicians the most value-rich diagnostic product on the market. That's why we are excited to bring MOTOR's exceptional data and repair information service, TruSpeed Repair, to our Ultra series tablet users," Autel CEO Chloe Hund said.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

