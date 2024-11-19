The NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show Returns in 2025

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announcd the return of its flagship event, the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, scheduled for March 14-16, 2025, at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey, according to a news release.

Celebrated as the largest and fastest-growing event of its kind, NORTHEAST has provided automotive professionals with an unparalleled experience for 48 years. The show offers attendees three days of cutting-edge technology, information, products and equipment, networking, and education. This year’s educational program will feature industry-leading experts sharing insights on current trends and strategies for overcoming the latest challenges.

Participants can look forward to engaging with over 150 exhibitors, meeting celebrity guests, and the chance to win prizes.

“It’s nearly time for the industry to return to the Meadowlands for the largest automotive services trade show of its kind,” says AASP/NJ Executive Director Charles Bryant. “When repairers invest in their businesses, our industry can reach new heights and achieve great things - and this is the opportunity to do just that. We can’t wait to see everyone on the show floor this coming March!”

“NORTHEAST continues to expand each year, and we are motivated to make the 2025 event even bigger and better,” adds AASP/NJ President Ken Miller. “Attendees can anticipate more exhibitors, an enhanced educational lineup, and some fun surprises as we elevate what is already a fantastic experience! Stay tuned for more details on our plans.”

Exhibitor registration is now open. For more information, or to check out the latest news and updates regarding NORTHEAST 2025, visit aaspnjnortheast.com. For more information on AASP/NJ, visit www.aaspnjnortheast.com.