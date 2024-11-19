Protech Announces Strategic Partnerships that Expand Calibration Detection Capabilities

Protech Automotive Solutions announced at the recent SEMA Show in Las Vegas that it will integrate its patent-pending ADAS ID3 solution with two elite partners, Mitchell and Opus IVS, according to a news release.

These initiatives aim to bring Protech's leading technology to a broader audience of collision repairers focused on returning damaged vehicles and their ADAS to pre-accident condition.

Protech’s ADAS ID3 innovation is the first AI and machine-learning technology that triangulates relevant data points such as collision estimates, diagnostic pre-scans, and up-to-date OEM guidelines, all complemented by Protech's internal vehicle repair database. This proprietary algorithm mines thousands of data points from vehicle scans to create ADAS repair recommendations that identify safety features needing proper restoration to factory specifications.

“With ADAS ID3, Protech offers one of the only ADAS-identification solutions that leverages three specific inputs: pre-scan, collision repair estimate, and OE procedures, thus providing a higher level of accuracy than a simple VIN decode. This ensures our customers receive a more accurate list of recommended ADAS calibrations,” said Don Mikrut, vice president of Protech. “Through our strategic partnerships with Mitchell and Opus IVS, we’re leveraging AI-powered diagnostic pre-scans to reach more repairers and transform the traditionally time-consuming, manual process of identifying OEM-recommended calibrations into a quick, data-backed scan. Our technology goes beyond simple VIN-based identification, ensuring that collision repairs are performed with unmatched accuracy and safety.”

Protech is the first technology provider of its kind to integrate with the Mitchell Diagnostics as a Service (DaaS) platform and new Predictive ADAS functionality. This partnership will allow repairers to access a comprehensive, AI-generated report of manufacturer-recommended calibrations in Mitchell Connect based on information specific to each automobile, estimate, diagnostic trouble code, and OEM guideline.

In its collaboration with Opus IVS, Protech will be licensed by the Opus IVS ADAS MAP (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Mapping) platform, bringing the combined force of both companies’ ADAS technology innovations to the industry.

“We at Protech Automotive Solutions are thrilled to partner with both Mitchell and Opus IVS,” said Grant LaBarbera, GM and senior vice president of Protech. “Our respective collaborations bring together the most innovative technologies that are changing the face of our industry and the way that repairers approach ADAS-identification solutions. The result will be greater accuracy, quality, and consistency across the industry.”