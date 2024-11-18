Automotive Recyclers Association Elects New President

Professional automotive recycler Eric Wilbert of Wilbert’s Premium Auto Parts has been welcomed as the new president of the Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA). Wilbert was formally confirmed as president on October 24, during the association’s 81st annual convention and exposition held in Reno, Nevada. He brings decades of experience in the industry and has served on ARA’s executive committee since 2021.

“The ARA has been advocating on behalf of the professional automotive recycler for over 80 years, it is my privilege to be a part of the executive committee and continue this legacy,” said Wilbert in his first remarks as association president. “I am honored and humbled to serve our membership and the industry during my year as president.”

Wilbert was born and raised in Western New York, working for the family business that was founded in 1952. Today, Wilbert's has over 230 employees working at four full-service locations and three self-service locations. In addition, the company operates a full-service retail tire facility as well as the largest Christmas tree farm in the Rochester area.

Eric grew up across the street from the family's original location and would often be found assisting his family after getting off the school bus. He began working for the family full-time after college, gathering experience in a variety of positions within the operation. While overseeing shipping and dispatch, he eventually transferred to the family’s third location in Williamson, where he began to manage their third location as well as their first self-serve location. Today, Wilbert is the director of self-service operations overseeing the company’s three self-service yards in Western New York.

In addition to his duties and responsibilities with the ARA, Eric currently serves as a board member for the Automotive Recyclers Association of New York (ARANY). He served as president of ARANY from 2019-2022, where he began to show interest in working for associations that have supported his family and the industry for nearly a century.

“I am excited to work with Eric this coming year and have no doubt that he will do his best to represent the ARA membership at-large,” said ARA executive director, Vince Edivan. “Eric is thoughtful, decisive, and holds himself and those around him to the highest standards. He is approachable, a great collaborator, and I know many of our self-service members are excited about the unique perspective he brings to the office as president.”