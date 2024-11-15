Doug Brown Re-Elected Automotive Lift Institute Chairman

Doug Brown of Vehicle Service Group (Madison, Indiana) has been elected to a third one-year term as chairman of the Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) board of directors, according to a news release.

The election took place at the lift safety organization’s annual meeting in Las Vegas on November 4. Gary Wainwright of Weco Inc. (Bradford, Arkansas) was also elected to another two-year term as Associate Class representative.

Todd Michalski of Gray Manufacturing Company (St. Joseph, Missouri) was elected to the seat formerly held by his colleague, long-time member Stet Schanze. Schanze stepped down after 11 years on the ALI board, including three and a half years as chairman. R.W. “Bob” O’Gorman, ALI president, presented Schanze with a commemorative gavel at the meeting.