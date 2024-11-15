Doug Brown Re-Elected Automotive Lift Institute Chairman

Doug Brown of Vehicle Service Group (Madison, Indiana) has been elected to a third one-year term as chairman of the Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) board of directors, according to a news release.
The election took place at the lift safety organization’s annual meeting in Las Vegas on November 4. Gary Wainwright of Weco Inc. (Bradford, Arkansas) was also elected to another two-year term as Associate Class representative.
Todd Michalski of Gray Manufacturing Company (St. Joseph, Missouri) was elected to the seat formerly held by his colleague, long-time member Stet Schanze. Schanze stepped down after 11 years on the ALI board, including three and a half years as chairman. R.W. “Bob” O’Gorman, ALI president, presented Schanze with a commemorative gavel at the meeting.
“We thank Stet for more than a decade of dedicated service to ALI and our lift safety mission,” said O’Gorman. “Under his leadership, ALI established a strategic plan that continues to guide the organization’s actions. He also played a crucial role in the decision to move into a much larger headquarters and to build the ALI LiftLab. We’ll miss his experience and insight.”
The ALI board of directors includes representatives of vehicle lift manufacturer members, as well as a representative elected by the ALI Associate Class. ALI Associate Class membership is available to North American organizations performing vehicle lift inspections with at least one ALI Certified Lift Inspector on staff.
The remaining members of the 2025 ALI board of directors are past chairman Jeff Kritzer of BendPak Inc. (Agoura Hills, California), Allan Pavlick of Stertil-Koni (Stevensville, Maryland), Gary DiAngelo of Total Automotive Lifting Solutions (Oakville, Ontario), Brian Spikes of Challenger Lifts (Louisville, Kentucky), and O’Gorman. Heather Almeida continues as secretary/treasurer.