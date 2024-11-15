  • Advertise
    Doug Brown Re-Elected Automotive Lift Institute Chairman

    Nov. 15, 2024
    Gary Wainwright of Weco Inc. was elected to another two-year term as Associate Class representative at the lift safety organization’s annual meeting in Las Vegas earlier this month.
    Doug Brown of Vehicle Service Group (Madison, Indiana) has been elected to a third one-year term as chairman of the Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) board of directors, according to a news release.

    The election took place at the lift safety organization’s annual meeting in Las Vegas on November 4. Gary Wainwright of Weco Inc. (Bradford, Arkansas) was also elected to another two-year term as Associate Class representative.

    Todd Michalski of Gray Manufacturing Company (St. Joseph, Missouri) was elected to the seat formerly held by his colleague, long-time member Stet Schanze. Schanze stepped down after 11 years on the ALI board, including three and a half years as chairman. R.W. “Bob” O’Gorman, ALI president, presented Schanze with a commemorative gavel at the meeting.

    From left: Doug Brown, ALI Chairman, Schanze, and R.W. “Bob” O’Gorman, ALI president.
    “We thank Stet for more than a decade of dedicated service to ALI and our lift safety mission,” said O’Gorman. “Under his leadership, ALI established a strategic plan that continues to guide the organization’s actions. He also played a crucial role in the decision to move into a much larger headquarters and to build the ALI LiftLab. We’ll miss his experience and insight.”

    The ALI board of directors includes representatives of vehicle lift manufacturer members, as well as a representative elected by the ALI Associate Class. ALI Associate Class membership is available to North American organizations performing vehicle lift inspections with at least one ALI Certified Lift Inspector on staff.

    The remaining members of the 2025 ALI board of directors are past chairman Jeff Kritzer of BendPak Inc. (Agoura Hills, California), Allan Pavlick of Stertil-Koni (Stevensville, Maryland), Gary DiAngelo of Total Automotive Lifting Solutions (Oakville, Ontario), Brian Spikes of Challenger Lifts (Louisville, Kentucky), and O’Gorman. Heather Almeida continues as secretary/treasurer.

    ALI has served as the lift industry safety watchdog for more than 75 years. Its mission is to promote the safe design, construction, installation, service, inspection, and use of automotive lifts. In 1947, ALI developed the first Commercial Standard covering vehicle lifts published by the National Bureau of Standards. Today, ALI sponsors several national lift safety standards and offers third-party certification programs for automotive lifts and automotive lift inspectors.
    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

