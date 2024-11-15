  • Advertise
    Crash Champions Donates $50,000 to Susan G. Komen

    Nov. 15, 2024
    The gift was presented to Susan G. Komen by Crash Champions’ senior leadership at its home office earlier this month.
    As a capstone to its annual Champions For a Cause campaign, the Crash Champions Collision Repair Team recently presented a donation of $50,000 to breast cancer organization Susan G. Komen, according to a news release.

    Crash Champions team members across the country made proceeds possible by rallying together to raise funds through special-edition pink polos and T-shirts. The company was also an active Susan G. Komen national team supporter by fundraising for and participating in 13 Race for the Cure and MORE THAN PINK WALK events from coast to coast.

    “Susan G. Komen would like to thank Crash Champions for their incredible support and dedication,” said Jaclyn Groves, executive director of Susan G. Komen Greater Chicago. “Your efforts are helping us make a significant impact in the fight against breast cancer, providing critical resources and hope to countless individuals and families. Together, we are championing a brighter future for those impacted by breast cancer. We are deeply grateful for your partnership and commitment to our mission."

    The gift of $50,000 was presented to Susan G. Komen by Crash Champions’ senior leadership at its Westmont, Illinois, home office earlier this month.

    “This is a deeply personal cause for thousands of our team members, their families, and our customers,” said Crash Champions founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “We know breast cancer is a devastating diagnosis affecting far too many lives, and it’s our hope that through this donation, Susan G. Komen and its team will continue to fuel groundbreaking research and raise awareness about early detection for women across the world."

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

