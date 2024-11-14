SUN Collision Integrates Shop Management Capabilities Mitchell 1 and Snap-on Software

SUN Collision has announced an upgrade to its collision repair software by integrating shop management capabilities, according to a news release.

This enhancement allows auto body shops to manage all aspects of their business on a single platform. The SUN Collision Repair Information system is now fully compatible with Mitchell 1’s Manager SE software and the Snap-on ShopKey Shop Management solution. All three brands are part of the Snap-on Total Shop Solutions family.

“This integration of these industry-leading tools elevates our collision repair software to new heights. It makes it easier than ever for independent shops to manage both collision and mechanical repairs while overseeing their day-to-day operations,” said Chris Bonneau, SUN Collision business manager. “With this powerful combination, shops can now focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service and getting vehicles back on the road faster in safe operating condition.”

The new business management tools help shops streamline workflows and track shop activity, from estimates for mechanical repairs through invoicing. By automating manual tasks, the software enables shops to manage repairs, customer service, and business operations more efficiently and profitably.

Among its comprehensive features, the shop management software offers the largest selection of electronic parts catalogs, an interactive work-in-progress dashboard, over 180 integrated reports, plate-to-VIN decoding, and mobile digital inspections. Additionally, it includes integrated communication tools for appointment scheduling, approvals, and invoicing.

SUN Collision Repair Information provides easy access to both OEM collision and mechanical repair data through a single login. With on-demand access to current repair specifications and procedures, SUN Collision supports all makes and models, including most electric and hybrid vehicles, and those equipped with ADAS.