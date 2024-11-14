WIN Launches 2025 'Most Influential Women' Nominations

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced that nominations for the Most Influential Women (MIW) awards, considered one of the collision repair industry’s highest honors, have officially opened and will be accepted through January 5, 2025.

The Class of 2025 MIW recipients will be recognized in person at the annual WIN Conference, May 5-7, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. Nominations are open to all women working in any segment of the collision repair industry across the U.S. and Canada.

Honorees have held positions in every facet of the industry, including shop owners, managers, body and paint technicians, wholesalers, lobbyists, suppliers, insurance professionals, consultants, educators, editors and writers, and industry association directors.

“Since 1999, more than 120 Most Influential Women have been recognized by WIN for their significant contributions to the collision repair industry,” said Jenny Anderson, WIN MIW committee chair. “Recipients are chosen by an independent selection committee comprised of industry professionals, which reviews nominees and selects award recipients based on established criteria, such as industry influence, professional accomplishments, mentorship, and community service.”

“If you are a fan of a woman who excels in any facet of the collision repair industry, please go to our website to share her accomplishments with our dedicated team so she can be considered for this esteemed recognition,” added Anderson. “The MIW nomination process is a great way to recognize leadership in deserving women and to let them know they are making a difference.”

WIN acquired stewardship of the MIW program in 2013 and continues to evolve the program to align with WIN’s mission of “driving the future of collision repair by attracting, developing and advancing women.”

Nominees are reviewed and interviewed by an independent selection committee comprised of industry professionals, past MIW recipients, and WIN members who do not currently serve in the network’s leadership capacity.

In 2024, WIN honored eight leading women in the collision repair industry with the MIW award:

Jenny Anderson, director, North American customer success, Entegral powered by Enterprise

Lori Barrington, vice president, delivery, I-CAR

Kathy Coffey, national key accounts manager, AkzoNobel

Melissa Dunn, director, OE certifications, Classic Collision

Brenda Hogen-Cowan, vice president, strategic accounts, Parts Trader

Jamie Shackelford, director, sales enablement and industry intelligence, Caliber Holdings

Chelsea Stebner, CEO and managing partner, Parr Auto Body

Kayla Williams-Clark, vice president, business development, Classic Collision

For more information on the Most Influential Women awards, or to download a nomination form, visit WIN's MIW page.