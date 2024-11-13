NABC Members Come Together to Change Lives at SEMA Show

The eleven deserving recipients were nominated by the following local charities: Children’s Foundation of Las Vegas, U.S. VETS Initiative, Forgotten Not Gone, Family Promise of Las Vegas, Speedway Children’s Charities, Hopelink of Southern Nevada, and Whole Lotta Kindness.

Joy Hoover: GEICO and Caliber Collision teamed up to donate a 2021 Hyundai Tucson to Joy Hoover and her family, who recently experienced a devastating house fire. Local nonprofit founders Joy Hoover and her husband, known for creating life-saving safety products, used their own invention to alert emergency services during a recent fire. Their quick response panic button ultimately saved their home from complete destruction. This vehicle donation comes at a crucial time for the Hoovers, who have been struggling with an older model car that has over 130,000 miles. The vehicle will provide much-needed support for Joy, a Foster Kinship Consultant, and help her family navigate their daily challenges.

“This is such a huge gift,” said Hoover. “Thank you to GEICO, Caliber and the NABC. This has been such an amazing gift for all for all of us.”

Hoover's young daughter chimed in, “This is going to help our family so much. I haven’t had happy tears in faraway too long.”

Hope Beavers: GEICO and Crash Champions provided a 2020 Hyundai Accent for Trina Beavers, nominated by US Vets. Beavers faced significant setbacks after losing a job opportunity that required her to move to another state. This led to a spiral of challenges, including the loss of her job, car and home. She worked hard to secure a job and permanent housing but was then faced with the heat as she walked to work. Walking or using public transportation for work, medical appointments, grocery shopping, and other errands has been both physically and emotionally draining for her, in addition to time-consuming. Receiving this vehicle is a game-changer for Beavers, offering her much-needed relief from these daily struggles and providing hope for a brighter future.

Lauren Washington-Holston: GEICO and Classic Collision partnered to give Air Force veteran Lauren Washington-Holston a 2021 Kia Sportage. She faced tremendous challenges after the pandemic. She lost her job, military benefits, battled addiction, depression, and endured a painful divorce. Despite the hardships, she worked with Veterans Services and U.S. Vets to overcome her challenges. With support and unwavering motivation from her children, she has stayed clean and sober, brought her family together, and created a stable environment. Her dedication to paying rent and maintaining a home is a testament to her hard work. This car provides access to better job opportunities, ensures her children can participate in activities, and allows her to continue her counseling and support meetings. For Lauren, it marks the beginning of a promising new chapter for her family.

Jasmin Parnell: Allstate and Classic Collision presented a 2023 Toyota Rav 4 to Jasmin Parnell and her family. The family of four was flooded out of their home and displaced into homelessness. With an autistic son, and recent pay cut from job transition, Parnell has faced numerous challenges. The family’s unstable housing caused anxiety for the family. After enduring multiple relocations and overcoming various hurdles, and safety concerns, Parnell secured employment with a major healthcare company. However, the wear and tear on her car from long drives to therapy sessions left it inoperable, affecting her son's treatments. This vehicle donation will significantly alleviate their transportation challenges, allowing better access to necessary appointments and improving the family's overall stability. Her long-term goal is to start a transportation service for special-needs children, inspired by her own experiences and the support from Family Promise.

Lukas Guden: Allstate and Crash Champions gifted a 2019 Nissan Rogue to a single father and his four-year-old daughter. Guden once faced homelessness, unemployment and losing custody of his young daughter. However, with dedication, focus and the help of an area nonprofit, he has the second chance he’s been awaiting. Hopelink of Southern Nevada provided the support and guidance needed to help him become self-sufficient. As a single father, Guden has embraced the program's intention to achieve employment and maintain financial and housing stability. This vehicle donation will significantly reduce his transportation costs and improve his ability to visit his son, be more present for his daughter's school activities, and manage daily errands. The donation of this car will enhance his family's health, wellness, financial stability, and overall safety.

Serenity Rush-Khan: Travelers Insurance collaborated with Gerber Collision & Glass to provide a 2019 Honda Accord for Serenity Rush-Khan, a young adult who aged out of foster care. Upon becoming an adult, she lacked the support many high schoolers have in their families. Yet, she remained positive, choosing to live with gratitude for having necessities. Rush-Khan used grit and determination to graduate high school, find a job, attain a driver’s license, and secure housing. She currently spends hours using public transportation to get to work, school and to visit her nine siblings. This vehicle allows her a sense of freedom and a fresh start that would not have been afforded to her.

Dennis Moustakas: Farmers, alongside Car Crafters/Allard Collision-McKellips (part of the OpenRoad Collision network), proudly presented a 2020 Mazda CX-9 to Dennis Moustakas and his family. Dennis, a seafood clerk at a local grocery store, and his wife, Melanie, have five children. When the family fell into hard times, they not only became unhoused but also found themselves without a car. They came to Hopelink of Southern Nevada for support. Transportation challenges have impacted their daily lives. This new vehicle will enable the family to spend quality time together, attend necessary medical appointments and provide easier access to shopping and family visits. The family currently walks for transport, and the heat has taken its toll on each of them. The children will benefit from safer, shorter commutes to school, improving their overall wellbeing. This car will significantly enhance their quality of life, offering stability and support for their everyday needs.

Carlotta Phillips: Nationwide and Universal Motor Cars partnered to present a 2019 Nissan Sentra to Carlotta Phillips, a single mother of two. For 12 years, Phillis has balanced 12-hour night shifts at the VA hospital with raising her children and co-parenting with her ex-husband, also a member of the nonprofit Forgotten Not Gone. She was already busy balancing work, supporting veterans and parenting her two children when her vehicle became unreliable. Constant repairs have strained her finances and stress her out. She worries about her car failing at critical times — whether heading to work, picking up her children, or finishing a late-night shift. A reliable vehicle would be a life-changing gift, providing peace of mind and ensuring her safety. It would ease her financial burden and allow her to focus on her family and her unwavering commitment to supporting Veterans. This gift represents a crucial step towards stability and an improved quality of life for Phillis and her family.

“I’m so used to doing everything for everyone else, so it is amazing to see someone say that they see me and want to do something for me,” Phillips said. “I’m so happy, so grateful and so excited! Thank you, thank you, thank you to Nationwide, Universal Motor Cars, and the NABC.”

Alexander Bernal: Nationwide and Universal Motor Cars teamed up to provide a 2019 Ford Edge for Alexander Bernal, a true community advocate. Bernal has opened his heart and home to foster children, particularly those who have been turned away elsewhere. As a father-figure, mentor, and big brother, he guides these young men towards becoming productive community members, shares A Whole Lotta Kindness. His commitment to helping at-risk youth and his ongoing community service make him a cherished asset to Las Vegas. His many recognitions include the 2019 NAACP Legacy Builder Award and the 2022 NBA Summer League Noche Latina Honoree. He sits on multiple boards, including the LVMPD Metro Minority Advisory Committee, Young Women's Leadership Academy, and the City of North Las Vegas Charter School Board, and co-chairs the LVMPD Bolden Youth Intervention Network. He is also deeply involved with several local non-profits, amplifying his positive impact. Without reliable transportation, he borrows cars from friends and family to get around. Having his own transportation would enable him to continue his invaluable work with foster kids, inner-city youth, and more. This car will empower him to further his mission of guiding young lives towards a better future.

Leslie Jeanos: Enterprise and Fix Auto Las Vegas Spring Mountain presented a 2022 Chevrolet Malibu to Leslie and her family, who have been trying to give back to their family and their community as much as possible. Jeanos was nominated by Speedway Children’s Charities. She and her husband have taken guardianship for their grandbabies when their daughter passed away. They have been foster parents for eight years. As they bring more children to help from the community, there is now nine in the family and one vehicle cannot accommodate them all, so an additional vehicle will allow them to go places together as a family.

“This car is absolutely gorgeous," Jeanos said. “I love it! It’s going to get me where I need to go, with the children that I need to go with me.”

Timothy White: USAA and Updated Auto Body (part of the Certified Collision Group) collaborated to repair a 2022 Chevrolet Malibu for local veteran Timothy White. White is a U.S. Army Veteran who served from June 1987 to June 1989. He is now is employed as a customer specialist for a lending company. Facing a challenging period after losing his previous job and experiencing a vehicle breakdown, White found himself in a precarious living situation. However, his resilience shone through as he secured temporary housing and enrolled in the U.S. Vets Workforce Program. He managed to secure remote work, providing a steady income despite his mobility limitations. Now, with this new vehicle, he looks forward to more job opportunities and greater commuting flexibility. This vehicle is a crucial step towards regaining stable livelihood and independence.

“What an amazing day,” said Scott Sampley, chairman of the board for the NABC. “We are so proud of our members that we can all come together, under the umbrella of the NABC Recycled Rides program to change the lives of 11 families during the marque event for the collision repair industry. I salute all our members who helped make this possible.”