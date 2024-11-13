All 50 States Will Now Have PPG MoonWalk Paint Mixing System

"Reaching this milestone reflects the PPG MoonWalk system’s impact on the industry," said Tom Maziarz, PPG vice president, Americas, automotive refinish. "Digital innovation like this supports the next generation of painters and sets a new standard in the industry."

First introduced in 2019, the PPG MoonWalk system has transformed body shop operations by improving paint mixing accuracy and reducing waste. Customers have reported a productivity boost of more than 10%. PPG has installed the automated paint mixing system in more than 2,300 body shops worldwide.

"The PPG MoonWalk system will transform how our technicians work and allow us to serve our customers more efficiently," said Dan Morrow, president and owner of Morrow Collision Center. (Editor's note: Dan Morrow was the FenderBender Award winner for 2023.) "With its precise color matching and waste reduction features, it will become an integral part of our operation."

The automated system’s ability to increase productivity and ensure a cleaner, more efficient paint mixing process has positioned it as an essential tool for body shops of all sizes. Its automated mixing process reduces human error, leading to more consistent results and better customer satisfaction.