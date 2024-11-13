All 50 States Will Now Have PPG MoonWalk Paint Mixing System
PPG announced that its MoonWalk automated paint mixing system has been sold to body shops in all 50 U.S. states, according to a news release.
This month, PPG will complete installations at Central Paint and Body in Casper, Wyoming, and at Morrow Collision Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
PPG plans to celebrate this milestone with a special event at Morrow Collision Center later this year.
"Reaching this milestone reflects the PPG MoonWalk system’s impact on the industry," said Tom Maziarz, PPG vice president, Americas, automotive refinish. "Digital innovation like this supports the next generation of painters and sets a new standard in the industry."
First introduced in 2019, the PPG MoonWalk system has transformed body shop operations by improving paint mixing accuracy and reducing waste. Customers have reported a productivity boost of more than 10%. PPG has installed the automated paint mixing system in more than 2,300 body shops worldwide.
"The PPG MoonWalk system will transform how our technicians work and allow us to serve our customers more efficiently," said Dan Morrow, president and owner of Morrow Collision Center. (Editor's note: Dan Morrow was the FenderBender Award winner for 2023.) "With its precise color matching and waste reduction features, it will become an integral part of our operation."
The automated system’s ability to increase productivity and ensure a cleaner, more efficient paint mixing process has positioned it as an essential tool for body shops of all sizes. Its automated mixing process reduces human error, leading to more consistent results and better customer satisfaction.
"We will increase our body shop's performance with the PPG MoonWalk system," said Tim Garner, co-owner of Central Paint and Body. "This technology will help us deliver even better quality and efficiency for our customers."
The paint mixing system was also showcased at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas earlier this month.