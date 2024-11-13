Collision Winners and Runners-Up at the SEMA Show

During the 2024 SEMA Show, SEMA announced the winners of its Best New Products Awards. These accolades are given to the most innovative and cutting-edge products that will be available in 2025.
Here's look at those winners and runners-up who contributed directly to the field of collision repair.
Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Product
Runner-up: Revv ADAS Mechanical (Revv ADAS)- Revv ADAS Mechanical is tailored for the mechanical repair sector, integrating Revv's ADAS research platform with diagnostic and calibration systems like the Autel IA900. This solution allows repair shops to offer comprehensive ADAS diagnostic services within standard repair packages, enhancing consumer safety and boosting revenue. It provides detailed reports that guide technicians through the necessary calibrations and repairs, ensuring all ADAS features are restored to OEM specifications.
Runner-up: Solar Wireless Driving Assistant (Vision Automobile Electronics Industrial)- The Solar Wireless Driving Assistant is a hands-free driving system that uses solar power to operate. It includes features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, and collision avoidance. The system is designed to enhance driving safety and convenience by automating routine driving tasks and providing real-time feedback to the driver. It is particularly beneficial for long-distance driving and in heavy traffic conditions.
Winner: Revv ADAS Plus (Revv ADAS)- Revv ADAS Plus is an AI-powered ADAS calibration reporting tool designed for repair and calibration shops. It automates the identification of ADAS calibrations in real-time, scrubbing estimates from major estimating systems like CCC, Mitchell, and Audatex while referencing OEM repair procedures. This tool helps shops capture additional revenue by identifying every billable ADAS procedure, potentially adding an average of $1,250 per job. It also integrates seamlessly with various estimating platforms, allowing for efficient workflow management and custom invoicing.
Collision Repair & Refinish Product
Runner-up: SagolaSpray (Sagola by Elcometer)- SagolaSpray is a virtual reality training tool for spray painting. Developed by professional spray painters, it provides a realistic spray painting experience without the need for actual paint or materials. The VR environment allows users to practice spray techniques repeatedly, receive instant feedback, and improve their skills. It is beneficial for students, training centers, and professionals looking to enhance their spray painting precision and efficiency.
Runner-up: RTS App (I-CAR)- The RTS App by I-CAR is a mobile application designed to support collision repair professionals. It provides access to a wealth of resources, including repair procedures, technical articles, and training materials. The app helps technicians stay updated with the latest industry standards and best practices, ensuring high-quality and safe repairs. It also includes features for managing class rosters, tracking student progress, and accessing teaching materials.
Winner: I-CAR Academy (I-CAR)- I-CAR Academy offers a comprehensive curriculum for collision repair education, aimed at both schools and shops. The program includes foundational knowledge in collision repair, disassembly and reassembly, plastic repair, aluminum and steel small dent removal, and preparation for refinish. It combines online learning with hands-on skills training, ensuring students are well-prepared for entry-level technician roles. The curriculum is designed to maximize student retention and includes industry-recognized badges upon completion.