Repairify Integrates adasThink With CCC

Repairify, provider of remote diagnostics, calibrations, programming, and automotive intelligence for the collision and mechanical repair industries, now integrates its ADAS-focused platform, adasThink, with CCC ONE , the estimating and repair management software from CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), according to a news release. This collaboration aims to provide collision repair shops with seamless access to advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) insights, helping to enhance repair precision, increase efficiency and reduce cycle times.

According to Repairify, the integration allows users with the CCC Diagnostics Workflow product to access adasThink’s in-depth ADAS identification capabilities directly within the CCC platform, making it easier for technicians to instantly identify ADAS systems present on a vehicle and understand the necessary recalibration requirements, increasing repair efficiency and safety and better serving the growing needs of modern vehicles.

"We are pleased to partner with the CCC team as the first organization to launch this integration, " said Nikki Vanderschaaff, vice president of product engineering of Repairify. "This collaboration streamlines the recommendation process, embedding adasThink recommendations directly into estimates and making the PDF report easily accessible in the attachments tab. We look forward to continuing our work with CCC to enhance customer solutions."

The release continues in noting the integration between adasThink and CCC comes at a pivotal time as collision repair shops continue to face rising demands for accurate and efficient ADAS services. The collaboration, it says, represents Repairify's dedication to delivering innovative solutions that keep up with the needs of today’s repair industry and help support the safe operation of ADAS-equipped vehicles.

“With the new integration of adasThink into CCC Diagnostics Workflow, collision repairers can now access ADAS recommendations directly within their existing process, eliminating the need to toggle between systems,” said Mark Fincher, vice president of product management of CCC Intelligent Solutions. “This enhancement saves time, supports consistent, quality repairs, and helps shops return vehicles to pre-accident condition, which is paramount as vehicle technology continues to evolve.”