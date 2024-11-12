  • Advertise
    ‘Thank You Thursdays!’ Sweepstakes Returns

    Nov. 12, 2024
    SUN Collision announces the return of its “Thank You Thursdays!”
    Sun Collision
    673295cae658ae5779227430 Fall Enter Fb Post 1200 X 630 Px

    SUN Collision has announced the return of its "Thank You Thursdays!" Facebook sweepstakes, just in time for the holiday season. For three consecutive Thursdays—November 7, 14, and 21—one lucky winner will be awarded a $100 gift card, with the winners announced on the SUN Collision Facebook page. Although November 7 has already passed, there are still two more chances to win.

    "‘Thank You Thursdays!’ sweepstakes is a great way to show collision repair specialists just how much we appreciate their dedication to getting vehicles safely back on the road," said Chris Bonneau, SUN Collision business manager. "We hope this token of our appreciation helps to make their holidays a little brighter."

    To participate in the sweepstakes, individuals can visit the SUN Collision Facebook page and fill out the online form by Friday, November 15. Each entry remains valid for the entire sweepstakes period.

    SUN Collision offers comprehensive OEM repair information and procedures for body and frame, paint and finish, and materials. The software's database is continuously updated with the latest repair information for new model year vehicles, ensuring subscribers have access to the most current repair data.

    For more information about SUN Collision and its products, call 877-840-1973 or visit suncollision.com.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

