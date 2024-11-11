  • Advertise
    Collision Auto Parts Celebrates Opening of New Santa Fe Springs Warehouse

    Nov. 11, 2024
    Collision Auto Parts aims to improve coverage and convenience for collision repair shops, body shops, and repair facilities throughout Southern California.
    City of Sante Fe
    Facebook Background

    Collision Auto Parts has announced the grand opening of its new distribution center in Santa Fe Springs, California. This expansion aims to enhance service for customers across Southern California by providing faster delivery, greater inventory, and a commitment to quality.

    Collision Auto Parts
    Warehouse from outside

    “We’re incredibly excited to open our new Santa Fe Springs location,” said Ray Tsai, CEO of Collision Auto Parts. “This new facility is more than just a warehouse – it’s part of our commitment to making sure our customers get exactly what they need, when they need it. With our enhanced space, improved logistics, and top-tier technology, we’re set up to deliver the best service experience yet.”

    Collision Auto Parts
    Santa Fe Warehouse inside

    The new warehouse offers several benefits, including a broader range of certified and non-certified parts, faster order processing, and sustainable operations with energy-efficient lighting and streamlined workflows.

    Collision Auto Parts aims to improve coverage and convenience for collision repair shops, body shops, and repair facilities throughout Southern California with this new facility.

    Collision Auto Parts
    Inside Warehouse 2

    Collision Auto Parts is a leading provider of aftermarket collision repair parts, with a network of warehouses stocking over 90,000 SKUs. The company is known for its next-day delivery commitment and competitive pricing.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

