PPG MoonWalk Tour Reaches SEMA Show

"We're seeing about nine percent savings in terms of volumes of paint," Hernandez said. "Now, when you talk about mixing to that hundredth of a kilogram, you're talking about eliminating that overpour. Typically, when you overpour, you're ruining the color and you'll have to mix it again... and that creates waste."

This tour, announced by PPG on July 10, features two trucks outfitted with the company’s suite of digital technologies for the refinish industry. The tour aims to demonstrate the benefits of the PPG MoonWalk system for body shops, including improved quality and efficiency, time and labor cost savings, and reduced material waste.

“The PPG MoonWalk automated system ensures exceptional accuracy in every mix, so painters can spend more time painting and body shop owners can tackle labor challenges,” said Tom Maziarz, PPG vice president, Americas, automotive refinish. “We're excited to showcase this technology across the U.S., demonstrating how it can enhance the operational efficiency of body shops.”

More than 2,000 body shops worldwide have installed PPG MoonWalk systems. The compact system’s precision paint mixing delivers high-quality, consistent paint mixes, reduces waste, enhances technician experience, and keeps paint rooms clean and splash-free.

The tour brings PPG’s automated mixing system directly to the doorsteps of body shops. Each stop features live demonstrations, hands-on experience, and Q&A sessions with PPG experts.

The vans include a full PPG MoonWalk system as well as several other tools from the PPG LINQ digital ecosystem: PPG VisualizID color visualization software, the PPG DigiMatch spectrophotometer, PPG Linq Color software, and the PPG MagicBox digital shop assistant.

The vans are painted with the latest PPG Advanced Surface Technologies film products. PPG Advanced Surface Technologies provides clear and paint film products, which are durable multilayer applications in vibrant solid, metallic, and pearlescent colors, permanently protecting vehicles with a sustainable, heat-free installation process.

Since its launch in June 2019, the PPG MoonWalk system has innovated paint mixing processes around the globe and earned industry awards for its innovation and contribution to sustainability.