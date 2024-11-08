  • Advertise
    PPG MoonWalk Tour Reaches SEMA Show

    Nov. 8, 2024
    The van is narrow but packed with savings opportunities.
    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
    The PPG MoonWalk van is at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas and is part of the U.S. tour showcasing the automated paint mixing system.
    The PPG MoonWalk tour, showcasing the automated paint mixing system, has reached the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

    Pat Hernandez, a regional business development manager for PPG, demonstrated the capabilities of the MoonWalk automated paint mixing system, emphasizing the small amounts of paint used to make the most accurate color for vehicles under repair.

    Although the van was narrow inside, it offered wide potential opportunities for savings that might interest shop owners and operators.

    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
    Pat Hernandez, a regional business development manager for PPG, demonstrates the capabilities of the MoonWalk automated paint mixing system at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.
    "We're seeing about nine percent savings in terms of volumes of paint," Hernandez said. "Now, when you talk about mixing to that hundredth of a kilogram, you're talking about eliminating that overpour. Typically, when you overpour, you're ruining the color and you'll have to mix it again... and that creates waste."

    This tour, announced by PPG on July 10, features two trucks outfitted with the company’s suite of digital technologies for the refinish industry. The tour aims to demonstrate the benefits of the PPG MoonWalk system for body shops, including improved quality and efficiency, time and labor cost savings, and reduced material waste.

    “The PPG MoonWalk automated system ensures exceptional accuracy in every mix, so painters can spend more time painting and body shop owners can tackle labor challenges,” said Tom Maziarz, PPG vice president, Americas, automotive refinish. “We're excited to showcase this technology across the U.S., demonstrating how it can enhance the operational efficiency of body shops.”

    More than 2,000 body shops worldwide have installed PPG MoonWalk systems. The compact system’s precision paint mixing delivers high-quality, consistent paint mixes, reduces waste, enhances technician experience, and keeps paint rooms clean and splash-free.

    The tour brings PPG’s automated mixing system directly to the doorsteps of body shops. Each stop features live demonstrations, hands-on experience, and Q&A sessions with PPG experts.

    The vans include a full PPG MoonWalk system as well as several other tools from the PPG LINQ digital ecosystem: PPG VisualizID color visualization software, the PPG DigiMatch spectrophotometer, PPG Linq Color software, and the PPG MagicBox digital shop assistant.

    The vans are painted with the latest PPG Advanced Surface Technologies film products. PPG Advanced Surface Technologies provides clear and paint film products, which are durable multilayer applications in vibrant solid, metallic, and pearlescent colors, permanently protecting vehicles with a sustainable, heat-free installation process.

    Since its launch in June 2019, the PPG MoonWalk system has innovated paint mixing processes around the globe and earned industry awards for its innovation and contribution to sustainability.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

