    Mitchell and Protech Collaborate to Streamline Calibration Detection

    Nov. 7, 2024
    Availability of the Mitchell Diagnostics Predictive ADAS solution is planned for the first half of 2025.
    Mitchell and Protech
    Mitchell and Protech logos

    Mitchell, an Enlyte company and provider of technology and information for the P&C claims and repair industries, and Protech Automotive Solutions, a national provider of ADAS diagnostic scanning and calibration services, announced they have signed an agreement to integrate Protech's ADAS ID3 solution with Mitchell's Diagnostics as a Service (DaaS) platform and Predictive ADAS functionality.

    According to a news release, this integration will allow repairers to access a comprehensive, AI-generated report of manufacturer-recommended calibrations in Mitchell Connect based on information specific to each automobile, estimate, diagnostic trouble code, and OEM guideline.

    Today, there is at least one ADAS feature on nearly every new vehicle. This has made it increasingly critical for collision repairers to identify the ADAS components on automobiles and ensure that necessary repair procedures and calibrations are not overlooked.

    "With advanced safety systems becoming standard on new vehicles, it's more important than ever that estimators and technicians have easy access to ADAS calibration information in order to safely return collision-damaged automobiles to the road," said Jack Rozint, senior vice president of repair sales at Mitchell. "Our DaaS platform, patented diagnostics workflow, and integrations with technologies like Protech's ADAS ID3 help make that possible while, at the same time, streamlining the repair planning process."

    Protech is the first AI and machine-learning technology provider to integrate with the new Mitchell Diagnostics Predictive ADAS solution. Its ADAS ID3 offering mines thousands of data points from vehicle scans and other sources to create ADAS repair recommendations that identify the safety features in need of being restored to factory specifications.

    "Determining the OEM-recommended calibrations on a given repair is time-consuming and could be error-prone when done manually," said Don Mikrut, vice president of Protech. "However, leveraging Protech technology along with Mitchell's can help repairers improve efficiency, reduce rework, and, most importantly, return critical safety systems to pre-accident condition."

    Availability of the Mitchell Diagnostics Predictive ADAS solution is planned for the first half of 2025. Visit the Mitchell booth at SEMA (#35177 in the Upper South Hall) or complete the web form for additional information.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

