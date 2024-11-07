Opus IVS and Elitek Partner to Bring ADAS MAP to Elitek Customers

Opus IVS announced a new partnership with Elitek Vehicle Services, an LKQ company, to offer Opus IVS's ADAS MAP (advanced driver assistance systems mapping) solution to Elitek's customers and partners, according to a news release.

This collaboration leverages Opus IVS's advanced ADAS capabilities to empower Elitek clients with accurate and efficient ADAS identification, elevating the quality and precision of repair and calibration decisions.

Elitek will offer a customized variation of Opus IVS's ADAS MAP solution to its customers, enabling repair shops to quickly and accurately identify ADAS systems. This partnership will provide Elitek clients with enhanced insights that streamline ADAS diagnostics, ensure that all required safety-related ADAS calibrations are completed, and reduce cycle time. With recent support from major insurers for the ADAS MAP solution, repair shops are also seeing increased reimbursement, further adding value to the industry.

"This partnership with Elitek is an exciting step in getting ADAS MAP to even more repair shops," said Brian Herron, CEO of Opus IVS. "We're excited to expand access to our advanced ADAS solutions, helping shops serve their customers with the highest levels of safety and accuracy."

"Integrating the ADAS MAP product into Elitek services underscores our commitment to vehicle safety and industry innovation," said Chad Cowan, vice president of services at LKQ and head of Elitek. "This integration ensures that Elitek customers are confident when vehicles leave their shops they are in the safest possible condition, right the first time. Additionally, it enhances insurance relations by providing clear and concise evidence of the necessary services performed."